Multiple fire departments worked through the night to battle a stubborn scrap yard blaze in Bucks County.They even used cranes to lift burning scraps of metal into the air in an effort to extinguish the flames.The fire broke out around 10 p.m. Wednesday at Sims Metal Management in the 300 block of Steel Road in Morrisville.Tankers had to be brought in to supply water at the remote location.The fire was brought under control early Thursday, but crews remained to extinguish hot spots as morning arrived.There was no word on the cause of the fire.