Dunkin' Donuts to release coffee beer with Harpoon Brewery

Dunkin' Donuts working with brewery. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on July 16, 2018. (WPVI)

Fans of donuts and fans of beer rejoice!

Dunkin' Donuts is partnering with Harpoon Brewery to release their own beer.

The Boston-based brewery is planning to release the beer sometime around late October or early November.

The porter beer will be brewed with Dunkin' Donuts brand coffee and will have a 6 percent alcohol-by-volume content.
This isn't the first time that Dunkin' Donuts has teamed up to produce a beer. But it's expected to be the first time that it will be widely available.

