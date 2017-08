Philadelphia's restaurant scene is booming, growing so fast it's hard to keep up with all that greatness. So here's a cheat sheet for Philly Mag's Best of Philly Must Try Meals!1 West Ave, Wayne, PA 19087(610) 688-1888122 N Haddon Ave, Haddonfield, N.J. 08033(856) 429-3423743 S 4th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147(215) 278-27362034 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103215-563-MEAT1165 South 11th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147215.334.69101800 Federal Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146(215) 334-23374369 Main Street, Philadelphia, Pa 19127(267) 423-4376----------Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.