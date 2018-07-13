6ABC PRODUCE TIP

Purple asparagus - Today's Produce Tip

EMBED </>More Videos

Austen from Whole Foods has the info you need to know on purple asparagus. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Austen from Whole Foods has the info you need to know on purple asparagus.
------

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
foodToday's Tip6abc Produce Tip
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
6ABC PRODUCE TIP
Green garlic - Today's Produce Tip
Honeydew melons - Today's Produce Tip
All about radishes - Today's Produce Tip
Dragon fruit - Today's Produce Tip
More 6abc Produce Tip
FOOD & DRINK
McDonald's salads possibly linked to parasite, 100 sickened
'Do not eat this cereal': CDC links Honey Smacks, salmonella
Summer foods you will love: Watermelon, watermelon water ice
Chicken-focused eatery Hatch & Coop lands in Center City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man stabbed to death after altercation near Rittenhouse Square
2 residents, officer injured in 3-alarm Horsham fire
LeSean McCoy's ex-girlfriend in 911 call: "My face is demolished"
Child dies from fall, police question time it took for 911 call
'Do not eat this cereal': CDC links Honey Smacks, salmonella
McDonald's salads possibly linked to parasite, 100 sickened
Villanova University minister facing child porn charges
Clear bag policy in effect for Taylor Swift concert
Show More
'Trump Baby' blimp flies over London during POTUS visit
Trump meets with British PM May amid shock over interview
Wildwood Crest police investigating rental scams
'Worst vacation ever': Teen stranded in ocean for 10 hours
1 Blockbuster store will remain, Alaska stores closing
More News