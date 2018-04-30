FYI PHILLY

Old City and South 2nd Street's dining Renaissance

We visit a neighborhood having a restaurant renaissance. (WPVI)

Old City is undergoing a restaurant renaissance with South 2nd Street alone home to three new restaurants and more on the way. Alicia Vitarelli takes us on a taste tour.

Vista Peru | Facebook
20 S. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
215.398.5046

Royal Boucherie | Facebook
52 S. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
267.606.6313

Ardiente
33 S. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 560-8591

