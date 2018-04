Jezabel's Studio

PHS Gardening Series at Meadowbrook Farm

Wax and Wine

Zoya Egan, Milliner

Point-to-Point at Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library

This week on FYI Philly, it's a DIY'ers delight from furniture and candle-making to spring planting.We'll even show you how you can make your own hat!And with our fancy fascinator, we're heading to this year's Point to Point at Winterthur.Plus, we've got yoga that will literally take your practice off the ground and another class designed to heal what ails your body.Karen Rogers shows us how Jezabel Careaga is building her business literally and figuratively.208 S. 45th StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19104215.985.27253 locationsSouth Philadelphia2025 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19146(215) 921-3649North Philadelphia1227 N 4th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122(215) 422-4279Wilmington, DE503 N Tatnall Street, Wilmington, DE 19801302-477-7330Winter has been desperately hanging on but spring planting season upon us.Karen Rogers got some tips from our friends at the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society on building a pretty, mood-boosting window box.Thursdays through September (The first Thursdays of the month are free)1633 Washington LaneJenkintown, PA 19046215-887-5900email: phs-info@pennhort.orgWe've all heard of BYOB painting parties, well now you can BYOB your very own candle. Melissa Magee shows us how it works.1034 Pine StPhiladelphia, PA 19107FYI Special: If you go to Wax and Wine May 8-13 and mention you saw this segment on FYI Philly, they'll give you 10% off all products.Mother's Day is coming along with steeplechase season. And with the big races, come hats. Alicia Vitarelli meets a maker on the Main Line whose specialty is big fancy hats and snazzy little fascinators.Hats By Zoyaemail: info@zoyaegan.com484-682-7333Karen Rogers previews this year's Point-to-Point Steeplechase races at Winterthur in Delaware, celebrating its 40th anniversary.5105 Kennett Pike (Route 52)Winterthur, DE 19735Sunday May 6, 2018To win 4 tickets to the Kid Sheleen's Tailgate Tent:There's a studio in old city that will help you take your yoga practice to new heights.Karen Rogers goes feet over head on this assignment.31 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19106Ali Gorman explores a form of yoga beginning to take off in our area. It's geared toward fixing bad backs and protecting your body from injury.Sandi King, MS.EdELDOA Trainer, MyoFascial StretchingC.H.E.K Practitioner & Holistic Life Coachemail: eldoaphiladelphia@gmail.comSynergy Corrective Massage, at The Main Line Yoga Shala711 Montgomery AvenueNarberth, PA 19072ELDOA at 1:00 on Mondays through April; class will be Wednesdays at 1:00 starting in May.Philadelphia Cricket Club415 W Willow Grove AvenuePhiladelphia, PA 19118ELDOA at 8:30 on MondaysThe Acorn Club1519 Locust StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19102ELDOA at 10:30New Classes starting at:Philadelphia Studio Ballet339-345 W. Lancaster AvenueHaverford PA 19041Imagine buying a pair of yoga paints that could provide someone with a meal or clean water. Melissa Magee takes us to a South Jersey sportswear shop giving new meaning to purchasing power.Sole Active107 Kings Hwy EHaddonfield, N.J. 08033Philadelphia Magazine Wine Festival is back for its 17th yearIt's a chance for people to sample over 500 different wines and try food from Philadelphia's Top Chefs at Lincoln Financial Field.Philly Mag Wine Festival at Lincoln Financial Field's Tork ClubMay 3rd 6:30-9 (doors open at 5p for VIP ticket holders)Sometimes there's that one dog that just can't get adopted. In this week's Shelter Me, Jeannette Reyes features a rescue on a mission to help those that get overlooked.Jax's Lab Rescue1833 Meadowbrook RdFeasterville-Trevose, PA 19053----------Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.