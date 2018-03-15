A former Philadelphia Police officer has pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges.Michael Long was arrested a few months after a Good Samaritan found a dog, named Cranberry, emaciated, in a trash bag in Wissahickon Valley Park in November of 2016.Long was suspended from his job after his arrest with the intent to dismiss.His plea got him one-year probation and he has agreed to never own a dog again.Cranberry made a full recovery and has found a loving forever home.***HERE***------