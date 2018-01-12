EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2934612" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Final farewell for Lt. Matthew LeTourneau: Annie McCormick reports during Action News at Noon on January 12, 2018.

Family, friends and colleagues are saying a final farewell Friday to a fallen Philadelphia firefighter.The funeral mass for Lt. Matthew LeTourneau is underway at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia.Mourners came to honor the 11-year veteran of the department and show support for his family.Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, Fire Commissioner Adam K. Thiel and LeTourneau's brother, Luke LeTourneau, all offered remarks as the mass got underway.Before the mass, an impressive procession wound its way through Center City.LeTourneau's casket rode atop Engine 45, the station where he worked.Philadelphia Police and Fire pipes and drums played "Danny Boy" as fellow firefighters carried LeTourneau's casket inside the basilica for his final viewing and funeral.Following close behind, a firefighter carried the hat LeTourneau wore when he was running into burning buildings over the course of his firefighting career.It was last Saturday when he ran into a building during a 2-alarm fire in North Philadelphia.Falling rubble pinned him, and he was later pronounced dead. LeTourneau was 42.A person who lived in the home on North Colorado Street also was killed in the blaze.Two other firefighters were treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.At least a thousand people were expected to attend Friday's funeral mass.Some came from fire departments across the country, and the show of support was not lost on members of the Philadelphia Fire Department."It's a true essence of brotherhood," said Philadelphia Fire Captain William Dixon. "I can't tell you how it makes me feel. We have so many people out there who keep us in their thoughts and prayers, especially during a hard time like this."City officials advised motorists to expect road closures in the area of Logan Square from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to the viewing, funeral and funeral procession after the mass.LeTourneau, who joined the fire department in 2007 and was promoted to lieutenant in 2015, was from Springfield, Delaware County.Friday's burial was to take place not far from his home, at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Marple Township.----------