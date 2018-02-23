Gas station attendant dies after hit-and-run

A gas attendant in Mercer County, New Jersey has died after being hit by a car earlier this week.Police say it was around 1:30 p.m. Monday when 35-year-old Charles Nevius II was hit by a Gray Nissan Altima in the parking lot of a Quick Check in Lawrence Township.They say he was trying to stop the driver after he hit an SUV.Nevius sustained injuries to his head and leg.Police are now searching for the driver of that Gray Nissan, with tint on front and rear door windows.Anyone with information is asked to please contact Lawrence Township Police at 609-896-1111.------