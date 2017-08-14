Melissa Magee meets some of 2017 Best of Philly winners in the category of health and self.533 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123215.964.9558725 Chestnut StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19106267.702.44912116 Chestnut StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19103267-702-4491915 W Lancaster AvenueBryn Mawr, PA 19010484-254-6916519 Lancaster Avenue, Haverford, PA 19041484.380.24128133 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19118(202) 643-7377