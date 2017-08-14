FYI PHILLY

Best of Philly top fitness places

Melissa meets some of the winners in health and self. (WPVI)

By
Melissa Magee meets some of 2017 Best of Philly winners in the category of health and self.

BEST SECRET GYM
THE TRAINING STATION | FACEBOOK
533 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123
215.964.9558

BEST NEW WORKOUT
SOLIDCORE | FACEBOOK
725 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19106
267.702.4491


2116 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19103
267-702-4491

915 W Lancaster Avenue
Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
484-254-6916

BEST CARDIO WORKOUT
INCLINE RUNNING | FACEBOOK
519 Lancaster Avenue, Haverford, PA 19041
484.380.2412

BEST NEW SPA
CURE DE REPOS | FACEBOOK
8133 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19118
(202) 643-7377
