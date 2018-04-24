More mumps cases linked to dance festival reported in Delaware

DOVER, Del. (WPVI) --Health officials in Delaware are reporting four more cases of the mumps.
This brings the total number to 19 people infected with the contagious virus.
The outbreak is linked to two dance festivals held at the Chase Center on the Riverfront in Wilmington.
The mumps can cause fever, muscle aches and swollen salivary glands.
In rare cases, it can also cause severe complications.
If you attended the dances held on February 10th or March 3rd, you're asked to call your healthcare provider to be evaluated.
Most of the people infected in this outbreak are adults and we know in some cases the vaccine wears off so you may not have the protection you think you have.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps