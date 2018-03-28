Delaware officials confirm 9 cases of mumps linked to dance events

Delaware health officials have confirmed nine cases of mumps as part of an ongoing investigation of an outbreak among people who attended two dance festivals.The Delaware Division of Public Health said Wednesday that seven of the nine cases either attended the Baile Mejicano event in Wilmington on Feb. 10 or lived with people who attended.An eighth person was working at another Baile Mejicano dance, held at the same location on March 3.Health officials are still investigating the source of another person's exposure.The Montgomery County, Pa., Department of Health is also investigating several cases linked to the Baile Mejicano or Mexican Dance.DPH is recommending that anyone who attended either dance contact a doctor.Mumps is a virus that is transmitted by direct contact with saliva and discharges from the nose and throat of an infected patient.Contact includes behaviors that would result in exchanging saliva such as kissing, sharing utensils, cups, lip balm or cigarettes.Mumps can be spread three days before a person becomes ill and up to 5 days after the start.During the infectious period, when the virus can spread, patients are recommended to be isolated to reduce the spread.Symptoms include fever, aching and fatigue. Most people recover completely, but mumps can also lead to serious complications.In 2016, there were 6,366 cases of mumps in the United States compared to 228 cases that were identified in 2012.Montgomery County follows the national trend with the reporting of case numbers increasing over the last five years; zero cases were reported in 2013, while 12 cases were reported from 2014 to 2017.------