Study: Caffeine in the womb linked to child obesity

Pregnant women are told to limit coffee to one cup a day, but new research says even that is a problem.A study says that one cup could put the unborn baby on a path to obesity.Researchers in Norway studied 50,000 pregnant women over 11 years.They found exposure to any caffeine level while in the womb was associated with a heightened risk of the child being overweight by age 3 and 5.As with all medical decisions, if you are pregnant and wondering what to do now about coffee or other drinks with caffeine, consult with your doctor.------