FYI PHILLY

Watch: ELDOA - Yoga to heal - FYI Philly

EMBED </>More Videos

Ali Gorman visits a yoga class geared toward fixing bad backs and protecting your body from injury. (WPVI)

By
Ali Gorman explores a form of yoga beginning to take off in our area. It's geared toward fixing bad backs and protecting your body from injury.

Sandi King, MS.Ed

ELDOA Trainer, MyoFascial Stretching
C.H.E.K Practitioner & Holistic Life Coach
email: eldoaphiladelphia@gmail.com
Facebook

Sandi teaches ELDOA
Synergy Corrective Massage, at The Main Line Yoga Shala
711 Montgomery Avenue
Narberth, PA 19072

ELDOA at 1:00 on Mondays through April; class will be Wednesdays at 1:00 starting in May.
http://www.mainlineyogashala.com

Philadelphia Cricket Club
415 W Willow Grove Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19118
ELDOA at 8:30 on Mondays

The Acorn Club

1519 Locust Street
Philadelphia, PA 19102
ELDOA at 10:30

New Classes starting at:
Philadelphia Studio Ballet
339-345 W. Lancaster Avenue
Haverford PA 19041
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthFYI Philly
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Watch: Acroyoga will lift your spirits - FYI Philly
Watch FYI Philly's DIYer's Delight!
FYI PHILLY
Watch: Philadelphia Magazine's Wine Fest - FYI Philly
Watch: Sole Active - Gear up, and help others - FYI Philly
Watch: Acroyoga will lift your spirits - FYI Philly
Watch FYI Philly's DIYer's Delight!
More FYI Philly
HEALTH & FITNESS
Pa. medical marijuana program expands to include dry leaf
Daisy Days 2018: Join the fun in support of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
Watch: Acroyoga will lift your spirits - FYI Philly
Through faith, Barbara Bush overcame recent health crises
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Spokesman: Philly Starbucks manager no longer employed at store
Commissioner: Phila. officer did not want to make Starbucks arrest
Police: Passenger killed after stolen vehicle crashes
Pa. medical marijuana program expands to include dry leaf
Flooded roadways leave drivers stranded, traffic snarled
Heavy rain leaves several Delco homes flooded
Flooding leaves traffic jammed on Schuylkill Expressway
AccuWeather: Heavy Morning Rain, Flooding Issues Today
Show More
District attorney says Meek Mill conviction should be tossed
76ers' Hall of Famer Hal Greer dies at 81
Check your eggs! 200 million eggs recalled over salmonella fears
Fmr. Eagles CB Worley faces multiple charges after arrest
Bill Cosby lawyer scours accuser's words, looking for doubt
More News