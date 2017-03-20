Where are best spots for life-saving AEDs?

People trained in CPR know to grab for a defibrillator if someone goes into cardiac arrest.But what's the best place for an AED?A team at the University of Toronto looked at cardiac events in 41 unique businesses in over 20 locations in that city, to find out where AED's will reach the greatest number of people.The two best spots might surprise you - in coffee shops and near ATMs.Studies show early access to an AED can double the chance of survival for out-of-the-hospital cardiac arrests.However, there are limited resources available for purchasing, placing, and maintaining AEDs.