HEALTH & FITNESS

Where are best spots for life-saving AEDs?

Healthcheck on Action News

TORONTO, Canada (WPVI) --
People trained in CPR know to grab for a defibrillator if someone goes into cardiac arrest.

But what's the best place for an AED?

A team at the University of Toronto looked at cardiac events in 41 unique businesses in over 20 locations in that city, to find out where AED's will reach the greatest number of people.

The two best spots might surprise you - in coffee shops and near ATMs.

Studies show early access to an AED can double the chance of survival for out-of-the-hospital cardiac arrests.

However, there are limited resources available for purchasing, placing, and maintaining AEDs.
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckheart attackcpr
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Faster therapy for swallowing problems with virtual reality game
Today is 'National Clean Out Your Medicine Cabinet' day
Cholesterol drug drops heart risks, but ignites new price debate
FYI Philly: Get ready for DIY barre
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Police: Bucks Co. boy choked by dog pulling on his scarf dies
Victim shares story of assault at SEPTA station
Mystery surrounds murder-suicide in small Berks Co. town
FBI investigating links between Russia, Trump associates
Philly man claims NYC bar denied him service over pro-Trump hat
More than $1M in jewelry stolen from Lawncrest store
Teen rescued from Brandywine Creek in Wilmington
Show More
EMS workers deliver baby in Haverford Township home
Stranded dolphin rescued in North Wildwood
Snow-covered spots on first day of spring
USA Hockey, women's players meet in Philadelphia
Teen in custody after officer assaulted in N.E. Philadelphia
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Philadelphia Flower Show
2 dead, 3 hospitalized after car crash, fire in Camden County
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
More Photos