In the Kitchen with Alessi Sweepstakes rules- redners

In the Kitchen with Alessi Ticket SweepstakesI. NAME OF SPONSOR(S)WPVI-TV, its licensee ABC, Inc., 6ABC and 6abc.com, 4100 City Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19131 and Alessi Foods and Redner's Market (Hereinafter collectively referred to as "Sponsor").II. ELIGIBILITYOnly legal U.S. residents who are twenty one (18) years of age or older at the time of entry and who legally reside in Pennsylvania, New Jersey or Delaware are eligible to enter.Any individuals (including but not limited to employees, consultants, independent contractors, andinterns) who have, within the past six months, performed services for WPVI-TV, its licensee ABC, Inc., 6ABC and 6abc.com, 4100 City Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19131 and Alessi Foods and Redner's Market, any organizations responsible for sponsoring, fulfilling, administering, advertising or promoting the sweepstakes or supplying the prize, and/or their respective parent, subsidiary, affiliated and successor companies, and immediate family and household members of such individuals, are not eligible to enter or play. "Immediate family members" shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. "Household members" shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year.III. HOW AND WHEN TO ENTERNO PURCHASE NECESSARY.Three (3) potential prize winners will be selected by random drawing from among all eligible Entries received during the Sweepstakes Period (Saturday August 4th 2018 @ 7:30pm through Saturday August 11th 2018 @ 6:00pm) Odds of winning a prize depends on total number of eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period.Entries remain the property of Sponsor and will not be returned or acknowledged.Entrants may submit only one (1) entry per day during the Sweepstakes Period, regardless of the number of email addresses or accounts a person may have. All entries must be received by 5:59 p.m. ET on August 11th, 2018. Proof of entering information on the entry form is not considered proof of delivery or receipt of such entry. Personal information collected in connection with this Sweepstakes will be treated in accordance with Sponsor's Privacy Policy, available at http://disneyprivacycenter.com/.If a mobile device is used to enter the Sweepstakes, standard data charges may apply. Consult your carrier.Mass entries or entries generated by a script, macro or use of automated methods will be disqualified. If for any reason the Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or other causes that corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process, and to cancel, modify or suspend the Sweepstakes. If canceled, Sponsor reserves the right at its discretion to determine the winner using all non-suspect eligible entries received up to the time of cancellation. Sponsor is not responsible for failed, partial, delayed or garbled computer transmissions, or for technical failures of any kind in connection with entries or the entry process, including but not limited to electronic malfunction or damage of any network, hardware or software. In the event of a dispute over an electronic entry, prize will be awarded to the authorized subscriber of the e-mail account, not the name on the entry form.To enter the Sweepstakes, you must have a registered member account of Disney/ABC/ESPN (the "Member Account"), which is administered by One ID.Existing Member: As a Member, you may enter the Sweepstakes by logging in to your Member Account with your user name or email address and password and following the entry instructions. If you login to your Account using Facebook, you will be asked to allow Facebook's "Basic App Permissions," which is required in order to login to your Account and participate in the Sweepstakes.Non-Member: If you are not a Member, you may create a Member Account free of charge by following the registration prompts and providing the requested information, such as Name, Mailing Address, Phone Number and Email Address on the registration form through the "sign up" or similar section on registration/login screen. By creating a Member Account, you acknowledge your agreement to the Terms of Use (available at http://disneytermsofuse.com). Upon becoming a Member and meeting eligibility requirements, you may enter the Sweepstakes by following the instructions.NOTE: During the registration and entry process, you may be asked to consent to receive promotional and marketing emails from ABC, ESPN and/or other members of the Walt Disney family of companies. Consenting to receive promotional, marketing or reminder emails is optional, does not have to be agreed to in order to be eligible to enter the Sweepstakes and does not improve your chances of winning. In the event you do consent to receive these emails, the use of such emails shall be subject to ABC's Privacy Policy, available at www.disneyprivacycenter.com. During the entry process, you may be asked to "like" Sponsor's Facebook page. Consenting to "like" Sponsor's Facebook page is optional and does not improve your chances of winning.By clicking the check box next to the statement: "I have read and accept these Official Rules," and the submit button, you signify that you have read and agree to these official rules and meet the eligibility requirements. If you do not check the book indicating your confirmation of an agreement to the above, then you will not be entered in the sweepstakes and cannot win a prize.Sponsor can provide no technical support and accepts no responsibility for insuring the receipt or successful submission of your entry. Mass entries or entries generated by a script, macro or use of automated methods will be disqualified. Sponsor is not responsible for failed, partial or garbled computer transmissions, or for technical failures of any kind, including but not limited to electronic malfunction or damage of any network, hardware or software. If for any reason the sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or other causes that corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process, and to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the sweepstakes. No responsibility is assumed for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of, entries; or any problems or technical malfunctions of any telephone network or lines, computer online systems, servers, or providers, computer equipment, software, failure of any e-mail or electronic entry to be received on account of technical problems or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any Web-site, or any combination thereof, including any injury or damage to entrant's or any other person's computer related to or resulting from participation in or downloading any materials from this sweepstakes. In the event of a dispute over an electronic entry, prize will be awarded to the owner of the e-mail account, not the name on the entry form. Except as otherwise contemplated by these Rules, and to the extent entrants may otherwise elect at the time of entry, information provided by you for these Sweepstakes is subject to Sponsor's Privacy Policy located at https://disneyprivacycenter.com/privacy-policy-translations/english.IV. HOW AND WHEN WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED AND NOTIFIEDThree (3) Potential Winners will be contacted on or about Monday, August 13th 2018 at the email or phone number listed in their OneID profile. Failure to respond to the initial verification phone call and/or e-mail within forty-eight (48) hours after initial notification to the potential Winner or return of the e-mail notification as undeliverable after two (2) attempts will result in disqualification and award of the prize to an alternate winner. Potential Winner will be required to complete, sign and return within two (2) business days of transmission, an Affidavit of Eligibility, Release and Indemnification, and a Publicity Release where allowed by law, W-9 Form, if applicable and any other documentation required by Sponsor (collectively, "Verification Documents"). If potential Winner does not respond to the initial notification within forty-eight (48) hours as set forth above, if Verification Documents are not returned to Sponsor within the specified time period, if potential Winner cannot attend the performance on the specified date, if any prize notification or prize is returned as non-deliverable, if potential Winner is found to be ineligible or otherwise not in compliance with these Official Rules, or if potential Winner cannot or does not accept the prize for any reason, prize may be forfeited and potential Winners will be disqualified without compensation of any kind and an alternate winner may be selected in a random drawing (time permitting) from remaining eligible entries received.In the event of any dispute concerning the identity of any entrant, the entry will be deemed submitted by the natural person who is the authorized holder of the OneID e-mail account. "Authorized account holder" is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization (e.g., business, educational institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address.Final determination of winners are always conditional on verification of eligibility and compliance with all rules and procedures.V. PRIZE(S)Three (3) winners will receive one (1) $100 Redner's Market gift card.All entrants who opt-in will receive a sample product from Alessi Foods. Sample size products have no approximate retail value. Entrants must include their physical mailing address to receive the Alessi Foods samples.Gift card will be mailed out to winner by Redner's after sweepstakes drawing.The approximate retail value ("ARV") of each prize is $100.00. The ARV's of all prizes are furnished by Prize Provider. If the actual value of the prize is less than stated approximate retail value, the difference will not be awarded.All expenses not specifically provided for herein are the winner's sole responsibility. Some restrictions may apply.Federal, state and local taxes, if any, are the sole responsibility of the winner, who will receive an IRS Form 1099 reflecting the final actual value of any prize valued at $600 or more.Winners are not entitled to exchange or transfer prizes or to obtain cash or other substitutes, but Sponsor in its sole discretion may substitute prizes of equal or greater value.VI. RELEASESBy participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor, Judges and/or the sweepstakes administrator, which shall be final in all respects.By participating in this sweepstakes and accepting any prize that they may win, entrants agree to release WPVI-TV, its licensee ABC, Inc., 6ABC and 6abc.com, Alessi Foods, Redner's Market, their parent, subsidiary, affiliated and successor companies, advertising and promotion agencies and prize suppliers, and each of their respective officers, directors, agents, representatives and employees, as well as each of their respective successors, representatives and assigns Facebook (collectively, the "Released Parties") from any and all actions, claims, injury, loss or damage arising in any manner, directly or indirectly, from participation in this sweepstakes and/or acceptance or use of the prize.Winners agree that the Released Parties have not made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to any prize, including but not limited to its quality, mechanical condition or fitness for a particular purpose. Any and all warranties and/or guarantees on a prize, if any, are subject to the manufacturer's terms and therefore winners agree to look solely to such manufacturers for any such warranty and/or guarantee.Entrants authorize the Released Parties to use their name, voice, likeness, biographical data, city and state of residence and entry materials in programming or promotional material, worldwide in perpetuity, or on a winners' list, if applicable, without further compensation unless prohibited by law. Sponsor is not obligated to use any of the above mentioned information or materials, but may do so and may edit such information or materials, at Sponsor's sole discretion, without further obligation or compensation.VII. MISCELLANEOUS; WINNERS' LISTVoid where prohibited. All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply.Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process and to cancel, terminate, modify and/or suspend the sweepstakes in the event of tampering or other circumstances, including but not limited to acts of God or civil disturbance that render it impractical or impossible to complete or fulfill the sweepstakes as originally planned.List of winners and these Rules will be posted on 6abc.com for at least 30 days after winner(s) are notified or announced.