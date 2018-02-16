Lockdown lifted, BB gun found at school in West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Lockdown lifted, BB gun found at Philly middle school (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The lockdown at a Philadelphia middle school has been lifted after an extensive search by police recovered a BB gun on school property.

Students at the Wagner Middle School in West Oak Lane were dismissed at noon Friday. The early dismissal was previously scheduled, leading into the President's Day holiday weekend.

It was a peaceful end to a tense morning at the school, which is located in the 1700 block of Chelten Avenue.
EMBED More News Videos

Lockdown at Philly middle school: Bob Brooks reports during Action News at Noon on February 16, 2018.



Action News is told police were called before 9 a.m. Friday, after a female student told the principal she thought she saw a male student with a gun inside the school.

The principal called 911 and the school was immediately placed on lockdown.

Video from Chopper 6 showed multiple police units converging on the facility as officers began a classroom-by-classroom search.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch video from Chopper 6 after police converged on the Wagner School in West Oak Lane on February 16, 2018.



The search continued past 11 a.m.

"Of course because of the tragedy that happened in Florida the other day... this is something that we take seriously. We always take this seriously," a Philadelphia police officer told Action News outside the school. "And it looks like things have worked. We always say, 'If you see something, say something.' Well, a student did that this morning."

Officials finally emerged just before noon saying that the search was complete. Police did recover a BB gun. There was no immediate word if any students had been taken into custody.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch video from the Action Cam outside the Wagner Middle School after a lockdown was ordered on February 16, 2018.



Police said at no point were students in any immediate danger and no injuries were reported.

Several dozen parents who had gathered nervously outside the facility through the morning expressed relief that the incident ended peacefully.


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps

Related Topics:
philly newsschoolNorthwest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FBI says it failed to investigate tip on school shooter
Russians charged with meddling in presidential race
AccuWeather: Winter Storm Watch ahead of weekend snow
Arrests made after school threats in the Tri-State area
Teacher who survived Fla. shooting speaks to NJ educators
Troubleshooters: Family seeks help to bury mother with father
Florida survivor's grandfather lived through Camden mass shooting
Police: Owner charged in suspicious diner fire in Berlin
Show More
Tractor-trailer lands on its side on ramp along MLK Drive
12-year-old injured in West Philly shooting
Phillies fine-tune their skills in Clearwater, Florida
Allentown student accused of making school threat
Puerto Rico's governor discusses crisis during Philly trip
More News
Top Video
Arrests made after school threats in the Tri-State area
Action News Update
Troubleshooters: Family seeks help to bury mother with father
Tractor-trailer lands on its side on ramp along MLK Drive
More Video