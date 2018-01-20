Major backup on I-95 following lane closures due to naked man on highway

Drivers should avoid 95 Southbound due to two left lanes closed in the city's Northern Liberties section.This is happening between the 676 Ramp and Allegheny Avenue Ramp.Police responded to calls around 12:30 p.m. Saturday of a naked man running in and out of traffic, throwing various items at cars.Chopper 6 over the scene shows the cars hit by the man, along with medics on the scene.The backup from the incident extends all the way back up toward Academy Road in Northeast Philadelphia.------