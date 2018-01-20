Major backup on I-95 following lane closures due to naked man on highway

EMBED </>More Videos

Police respond to reports of naked man on I-95 (WPVI)

NORTHERN LIBERTIES (WPVI) --
Drivers should avoid 95 Southbound due to two left lanes closed in the city's Northern Liberties section.

This is happening between the 676 Ramp and Allegheny Avenue Ramp.

Police responded to calls around 12:30 p.m. Saturday of a naked man running in and out of traffic, throwing various items at cars.

Chopper 6 over the scene shows the cars hit by the man, along with medics on the scene.

The backup from the incident extends all the way back up toward Academy Road in Northeast Philadelphia.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
philadelphia newsnaked mantraffic
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
US government shuts down; Dems, GOP blame each other
Government shutdown: What's closed, who is affected?
Thousands gather for women's march in Philadelphia
NFL prematurely promotes Vikings/Patriots Super Bowl
Parking at Linc to open in phases on Sunday
1 person dead in house fire in Bethlehem
Parking to be restricted on Broad St. for NFC Championship
Pederson: Eagles blocking out noise, staying focused
Show More
Aggressive Eagles to face Vikings' top-ranked defense
SEPTA offering Eagles game discounts
Police search for suspect wanted in Camden murder
Olympic gymnast abused by ex-doctor wants him to suffer
Prosecutors say they will retry Sen. Bob Menendez
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Lone Vikings' fans in Philly and New Jersey
1 person dead in house fire in Bethlehem
Large sinkhole in Fishtown forces evacuations
More Video