Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed

WILMINGTON (WPVI) --
A man checking to see who was confronting his son outside their Wilmington home was shot and killed, according to the victim's wife.

Police have identified the victim as 50-year-old Sean Spencer.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Wednesday on the 800 block of West 5th Street.

The victim's wife says their son was leaving for work when he was confronted by someone outside.

Spencer went out to check on the commotion and was shot by the suspect as his son ran back inside.

Spencer leaves behind his wife, three children, and four grandchildren.

