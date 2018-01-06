Man dead, woman critical after shooting at traffic light

Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting in West Philadelphia Saturday night.It happened around 6 p.m. at Girard and Merion avenues.Police say a man and woman inside a Dodge Neon were shot while at a traffic light.The man, 30, was shot once in the head and once in the chest.He was pronounced dead at the scene.The woman, 26, was shot once in the chest and twice in the left arm.She is listed in critical condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.So far, there are no arrests.------