Man executed inside his Bentley in Upper Darby

A Philadelphia man was executed on the streets of Upper Darby Friday morning.

Authorities hope the public can give them information about the shooter.

Detectives say it started around 2 a.m. in the area of 48 Garnett Road.

Police responded to a report about a man with a gun.

They found two groups of people involved in some sort of altercation.

As officers started to disperse the crowd, they heard multiple gunshots coming from around the corner on Ludlow street.

They found 43-year-old Eric Lawson, laying inside his Bentley, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Lawson was rushed to the hospital but he did not survive.
