Man suffers second degree burns from kitchen fire

JUNIATA (WPVI) --
A man is in critical condition after receiving serious burns from a fire in the city's Juniata section.

Crews were dispatched to the 4200 block of Palmetto Street just after 1 a.m. Saturday after a fire started in the kitchen of a basement apartment with residents still inside.

A 35-year-old male was transported to Temple University Hospital with severe injuries.

He is listed in critical condition.

