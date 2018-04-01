  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

Montco DA investigating Pottstown homicide

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
The Montgomery County District Attorney's office is investigating a homicide in Pottstown that occurred early Sunday.

Pottstown police responded to a report of a woman screaming and shots fired at 2:00 a.m. in the 300 block of Johnson Street.

Upon arrival, police located a deceased woman, later identified as Siani Overby, 23, of Pottstown.

The coroner said an autopsy revealed Overby died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

The incident remains under investigation by police and the Montgomery County District Attorney's office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pottstown Police Department at 610-970-6570 or the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at 610-278-3368.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pennsylvania newshomicidehomicide investigationgun violenceguns
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
$10k reward offered in search for Newark, Del. shooting suspect
Police: Woman's fmr. boyfriend kills current boyfriend, himself
Brothers ambushed, shot and killed in SW Philly
2 men fatally shot in car in North Philly ID'd
More homicide investigation
Top Stories
AccuWeather: From Mild to Snowy
Police: Car stolen from Salem Co. Wawa found in Delaware
"Hope and dignity:" Pope calls for peace in Easter message
Celebrating Easter around Philadelphia area
Saks Fifth Avenue, Lord & Taylor stores hit with data breach
Abington won't rename high school after alum donated $25M
3s please: Villanova sets record in 95-79 win over Kansas
Police investigate 'vicious assault' on teen in Croydon
Show More
Man killed in Chester Co. crash involving garbage truck ID'd
Families of Philadelphia murder victims march for a voice
Protester in Stephon Clark rally hit by police vehicle
Happy April Foles Day, Eagles fans!
Netflix looks to hire binge-watchers to rate shows and movies
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Signs from March for Our Lives Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Signs and messages from March for Our Lives
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives events around the country
PHOTOS from the snowy March 21 nor'easter
More Photos