12-year-old boy dies after accidental shooting in Wilmington, Delaware

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Maggie Kent on Action News at 4 p.m. on August 3, 2018.

By
WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
A 12-year-old boy has died following an accidental self-inflicted shooting in Wilmington, Delaware Friday morning.

It happened around 9:55 a.m. at a home in the 1300 block of E. 27th Street.

The boy, identified as Tymier Shelby, had shot himself in the chest, and was rushed to the A.I. duPont Hospital where he later died.



Neighbors tell Action News that other family members were inside the home at the time and discovered the injured boy after hearing a gunshot.

"He was a quiet little boy. He'd be out there selling water to make money," said Tymier's sister, Lala Gregory.

Family members and police believe this was a terrible accident - an untrained child, with a gun in his hands.

"He shouldn't have had a gun period," Gregory said.

The Riverside Housing Development is in City Councilwoman Zanthia Oliver's district.

"It's very sad what's going on with these kids. If they are playing with (guns), where are they getting them from," said Oliver.

Police are interviewing Tymier's family members to get a better understanding of what happens Friday morning.

No charges have been filed.
EMBED More News Videos

Watch raw video from the scene of a shooting in Wilmington, Delaware that sent a child to the hospital.



-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingchild shotdelaware newsWilmington
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Show More
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News