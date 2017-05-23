NEWS

1 dead, 2 injured in Germantown shooting

GERMANTOWN (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting that left one man dead in Germantown.

It happened around 5:35 p.m. Tuesday on the 5500 block of Heiskell Street.

Police say a 37-year-old man was shot to death.

Two other victims were taken to Einstein Medical Center for treatment.



There is no word on their conditions.

At least two homes around the corner on Wister Street were also struck by gunfire.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newsshooting
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump expected to retain attorney for Russia inquiry
Michael Flynn risks being held in contempt of Congress
Portrait emerges of Salman Abedi, suspected Manchester bomber
Fiery tanker-truck blast kills driver in California
More News
Top Stories
Britain raises terror level to critical after concert attack
Passengers arrive from Manchester still in shock
Manchester attack has Philly officials focused on soft targets
Philadelphia man exonerated after 24 years in prison
Fiery tanker-truck blast kills driver in California
Jury deliberations start in David Creato murder trial
11 people seated on jury in Bill Cosby's sex assault trial
Show More
Sources: Building owner takes own life after woman found dead
Trump's first budget calls for deep cuts to Medicaid
NJ worker punched in dispute over pumping gas
Fire breaks out at Chalfont sewage plant
Amber Alert cancelled after 12-year-old New York girl found safe
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
2017 American Cancer Society Bike-A-Thon
PHOTOS: 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: The amazing sights of Winterthur's Point-to-Point
More Photos