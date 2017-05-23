1 dead, 2 injured in Germantown shooting

Detectives investigating triple shooting, that leaves a 37 yr old man dead, 2 others injured being treated at Einstein. @6abc pic.twitter.com/oNlCwxIAtK — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) May 23, 2017

Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting that left one man dead in Germantown.It happened around 5:35 p.m. Tuesday on the 5500 block of Heiskell Street.Police say a 37-year-old man was shot to death.Two other victims were taken to Einstein Medical Center for treatment.There is no word on their conditions.At least two homes around the corner on Wister Street were also struck by gunfire.----------