1 dead, 2 injured in Germantown shooting

GERMANTOWN (WPVI) --Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting that left one man dead in Germantown.
It happened around 5:35 p.m. Tuesday on the 5500 block of Heiskell Street.
Police say a 37-year-old man was shot to death.
Two other victims were taken to Einstein Medical Center for treatment.
Detectives investigating triple shooting, that leaves a 37 yr old man dead, 2 others injured being treated at Einstein. @6abc pic.twitter.com/oNlCwxIAtK— Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) May 23, 2017
There is no word on their conditions.
At least two homes around the corner on Wister Street were also struck by gunfire.
