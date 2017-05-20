NEWS

11 hurt after deck collapses in Andorra section of Philadelphia

Deck collapses in Andorra: Walter Perez reports during Action News at 11 on May 20, 2017. (WPVI)

Philadelphia police say eleven people were hurt after a deck at an apartment complex collapsed in the Andorra section of the city.

It happened before 9 p.m. Saturday in the 8800 block of Ridge Avenue.

Action News is told 16 people were standing on the deck behind an apartment in the Anthony Lane complex when it gave way.

One of the injured was an off-duty police officer.

At least two were said to be in their 50s.

The extent of injuries was not immediately clear, though none were believed to be life-threatening.

Inspectors were on the scene working to determine what caused the deck to collapse.

