2 children, 1 adult killed in North Philadelphia fire

1 woman, 2 children killed in North Phila. fire. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6:30 a.m. on May 28, 2017. (WPVI)

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Two young boys and one woman were killed in Sunday morning fire in North Philadelphia that damaged two rowhomes.

Officials say a 52-year-old woman and a 7-year-old boy were found dead inside the homes. A 9-year-old boy who suffered multiple burns was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The fire started around 4:30 a.m. on the 1700 block of North 6th Street.

RAW VIDEO: The Action Cam on the scene of a deadly North Philadelphia fire on May 28, 2017.



Crews received calls of people trapped inside the homes.

A medic unit arrived first on the scene and reported two homes fully involved in flames.

Arriving firefighters quickly went to work battling the intense flames.

Officials say the fire consumed all three floors of both homes.

The Red Cross has a team responding to the scene.
There is no word on a cause at this time.

Last Sunday, three people were killed in an early morning fire in the Wynnefield section of Philadelphia.

