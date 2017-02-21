NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA --Police say a child and two adults are hospitalized, two of them in critical condition, after a crash in Northeast Philadelphia.
It happened at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on Woodhaven Road near Thornton Road.
Police tell Action News a Honda sedan crashed into a disabled minivan.
A 2-year-old girl and 28-year-old man in the minivan were taken to Aria-Jefferson Health's Torresdale facility in critical condition.
The driver of the sedan was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital in stable condition.
All lanes were blocked at the scene.
Stay with Action News and 6abc.com for more information as it becomes available.