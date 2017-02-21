NEWS

2-year-old child, 2 adults hurt in Northeast Philadelphia crash

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA --
Police say a child and two adults are hospitalized, two of them in critical condition, after a crash in Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on Woodhaven Road near Thornton Road.

Police tell Action News a Honda sedan crashed into a disabled minivan.

A 2-year-old girl and 28-year-old man in the minivan were taken to Aria-Jefferson Health's Torresdale facility in critical condition.

The driver of the sedan was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital in stable condition.

All lanes were blocked at the scene.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com for more information as it becomes available.
Related Topics:
newstraffic accidentphilly news
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump signals expansion of deportations, says no unauthorized immigrant group exempt
Police: Thief hid inside Marlton, NJ church
Trump visits African American History Museum
Is Trump right about crime in Sweden?
More News
Top Stories
SEPTA: Train service resumes at 69th St. after crash
Police: Thief hid inside Marlton, NJ church
Del. prison warden placed on leave after inmate uprising
AccuWeather: Cool Today, Record Warmth By Thursday
Police: Man made up story of carjacking and child abduction
Trump denounces threats against Jewish centers
Police: Air Force member tackles robbery suspect in Delaware
Show More
Man Arrested for 6th DUI offense in Delaware
Woman dies after crash in Pottstown cemetery
Bull on the run captured in Queens, New York
Sinkhole opens up in Allentown neighborhood
1 dead in double shooting in Wilmington
More News
Photos
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
Super Bowl 51's spirited start not without controversy
More Photos