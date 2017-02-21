Police say a child and two adults are hospitalized, two of them in critical condition, after a crash in Northeast Philadelphia.It happened at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on Woodhaven Road near Thornton Road.Police tell Action News a Honda sedan crashed into a disabled minivan.A 2-year-old girl and 28-year-old man in the minivan were taken to Aria-Jefferson Health's Torresdale facility in critical condition.The driver of the sedan was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital in stable condition.All lanes were blocked at the scene.