ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Howard Stern will induct Bon Jovi into Rock Hall

Jon Bon Jovi/ Howard Stern (AP Photos)

NEW YORK (WPVI) --
Jon Bon Jovi says Howard Stern was always his first choice for inducting Bon Jovi into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The New Jersey rocker said on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show Wednesday he felt the career of the band and Stern's career were parallel over the years.

Stern turned him down initially, because, according to Stern, he's been asked before and said no.

Stern says he also was afraid he was going to mess it up and Bon Jovi would be miserable.

The Rock Hall inductions are April 14 in Cleveland.

The Cars, Dire Straits, The Moody Blues and Nina Simone also will be inducted.

Bon Jovi is set to perform in Philadelphia in May.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentjon bon jovihoward sternrock and roll hall of famehall of fame
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Bon Jovi performing in Philly, Allentown in May
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Firefly Music Festival sold to Coachella producer AEG Presents
'Brady Bunch' house up for sale for nearly $2M
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Bruce Springsteen surprises audience at Billy Joel concert
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News