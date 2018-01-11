ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Bon Jovi performing in Philadelphia, Allentown in May

Jon Bon Jovi of the band Bon Jovi performs in concert during their "This House Is Not for Sale Tour" at The Wells Fargo Center on Friday, March 31, 2017, in Philadelphia. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

Who says you can't go home - or close to it?

New Jersey rockers and 2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Bon Jovi are bringing the spring leg of their This House is Not For Sale Tour to the PPL Center in Allentown on Wednesday, May 2 and to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Thursday, May 3.

Tickets for both shows go on sale on Friday, January 19.

Tickets for the Philadelphia show can be purchased at WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com, by phone at 1-800-298-4200, or in person at the Wells Fargo Center box office.

For the Allentown show, tickets will be available through PPLCenter.com.

Bon Jovi released This House Is Not for Sale on Nov. 4, 2016 which debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart, giving the rock band its sixth U.S. No. 1.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentjon bon joviconcert
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Bon Jovi to be inducted in Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
3 must-see music events in Philadelphia
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Musikfest back in business after weekend flooding
Becca and Garrett talk about their post-'Bachelorette' future
Becca gives out her final rose on 'The Bachelorette'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News