PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --The Minnesota Vikings arrived in Philadelphia Saturday night. Soon, a number of their fans also landed in the City of Brotherly Love.
It did not take long for the Vikings faithful to make themselves known in Philly - by taking over the iconic 'Rocky' steps.
The Minnesota group convened on the steps Philadelphia Museum of Art Sunday morning and performed their 'Skol' chant.
The #Vikings are coming!#BringItHome pic.twitter.com/VjjJu2zbfw— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 21, 2018
Action News sports reporter Jeff Skversky tweeted a photo of the nearby Rocky statue decked in Vikings' colors.
Yo! #Eagles Fans...— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) January 21, 2018
Vikings Fans Defaced the Rocky Statue at the Philadelphia Art Museum Today!#Eagles Need to Punch Back on the Field Tonight! 🥊#BringItHome #Skol #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/t7nEvoTUUD
While, the Vikings have their 'Skol' chant, the Eagles have their Fight Song.
Here's one adorable rendition:
Fly Eagles Fly!
Meantime, Eagles fans have been tailgating since early in the morning.
