SPORTS

Minnesota Vikings fans take 'Skol' chant to 'Rocky' steps

EMBED </>More Videos

Vikings fans gather to cheer at Art Museum: Walter Perez reports on Action News at 5 p.m., January 21, 2018 (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Minnesota Vikings arrived in Philadelphia Saturday night. Soon, a number of their fans also landed in the City of Brotherly Love.



It did not take long for the Vikings faithful to make themselves known in Philly - by taking over the iconic 'Rocky' steps.

Bud Light to Eagles: Philly Philly!
Bud Light has changed its catchphrase of 'Dilly Dilly' to 'Philly Philly' - just this once.

The Minnesota group convened on the steps Philadelphia Museum of Art Sunday morning and performed their 'Skol' chant.



Action News sports reporter Jeff Skversky tweeted a photo of the nearby Rocky statue decked in Vikings' colors.



While, the Vikings have their 'Skol' chant, the Eagles have their Fight Song.

Here's one adorable rendition:

EMBED More News Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 11, 2017.


Fly Eagles Fly!

Meantime, Eagles fans have been tailgating since early in the morning.

EMBED More News Videos

Tailgaters await kickoff of NFC Championship Game. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at Noon on January 21, 2018.


------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia EaglesMinnesota Vikingsnfc championship game
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Bud Light to Eagles: Philly Philly!
Delco deacon wears Eagles underdog mask
SPORTS
U.S. Open Cup: Houston Dynamo, Philadelphia Union book places semifinals
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Show More
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
More News