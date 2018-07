EMBED >More News Videos Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 11, 2017.



The Minnesota Vikings arrived in Philadelphia Saturday night. Soon, a number of their fans also landed in the City of Brotherly Love.It did not take long for the Vikings faithful to make themselves known in Philly - by taking over the iconic 'Rocky' steps.The Minnesota group convened on the steps Philadelphia Museum of Art Sunday morning and performed their 'Skol' chant.Action News sports reporter Jeff Skversky tweeted a photo of the nearby Rocky statue decked in Vikings' colors.While, the Vikings have their 'Skol' chant, the Eagles have their Fight Song.Here's one adorable rendition:Fly Eagles Fly!Meantime, Eagles fans have been tailgating since early in the morning.------