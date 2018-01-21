Bud Light to Eagles: Philly Philly!

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Bud Light has changed its catchphrase of 'Dilly Dilly' to 'Philly Philly' - just this once.
Bud Lights' ads featuring a medieval king, queen and their subjects raising their beers in an enthusiastic toast have been all over television for the past six months.
"@Eagles of Philadelphia, thou hast fought long and hard to get here. Heed thy King's words and thou shalt emerge victorious," Bud Light tweeted Sunday.
In a video posted on social media, the Bud Light king spoke to the Philadelphia Eagles.
"I'm surprised to see you guys here. I thought it was all over," the king said, referencing the underdog postseason of the Eagles.
"So for you, I'll say it only once. Philly Philly!" the king toasted.
.@Eagles of Philadelphia, thou hast fought long and hard to get here. Heed thy King’s words and thou shalt emerge victorious. #DillyDilly pic.twitter.com/CDKbphKvjU— Bud Light (@budlight) January 21, 2018
Last week, Merriam Webster chimed in on the 'Dilly Dilly' phenomenon and confirmed it is indeed a word.
"A dilly is delightful, and that's not a coincidence. The noun comes from an obsolete adjective dilly that means 'delightful,' and that likely came about by some nipping and tucking of the word delightful itself," Merriam-Webster said on its website.
Speaking of Bud Light, before the season began, the brewer promised tackle Lane Johnson that if the Eagles win the Super Bowl, they will throw a party for Philadelphia.
Philly Philly!
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps