EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2981377" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dreams come true for some Eagles' season ticket holders. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on January 23, 2018.

Die-hard Eagles fans all over the area are rushing to get their hands on Super Bowl tickets.And a few lucky season ticket holders recently learned they won the lottery, and they're getting to purchase tickets to the big game at face value."I am thrilled," said David Feldman of Center City Philadelphia. "I mean I've been a lifelong resident of Philadelphia, and it hasn't happened very often. So it's good to see."On Wednesday Action News caught up with some more of the relatively few people who won the season ticket holders Super Bowl lottery.They won the opportunity to buy tickets to Super Bowl 52 at face value. And these fans know they beat the odds to be chosen.That's what makes Anthony Maglio's story that much more amazing."Actually, I won tickets in 2004," said the Sewell, N.J. resident. "Can you imagine?"If you're one of the lucky ones, you can pick up your Super Bowl tickets at the Linc until 8 p.m. Wednesday, or Thursday between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.David Angelastro of Ocean City, N.J. told us he came Wednesday because he didn't even want to come close to missing that deadline."It's unbelievable that we are going back to the Super Bowl," he said. "I was there in 2004 when they went, and we are getting redemption this time. We are going to beat the Patriots!"It was a similar scene at the Linc on Tuesday when we caught up with more of the lucky lottery winners.Judy Thomas of Deepwater, New Jersey said this just might be the biggest thrill of her life."I am so excited. I could not believe we got the lottery. I was blowing off my computer last night," Thomas said.And being handed Super Bowl 52 tickets was only part of the thrill Tuesday.The Eagles Organization also set up photo opportunities with the NFC championship trophy that the Birds won last Sunday night.Obviously, not every season ticket holder is getting tickets for the big game, and that includes John Regester.However, this diehard Eagles fan decided there was no way he was going to pass up the opportunity to watch his team compete for the Vince Lombardi trophy.So he splurged big time.He bought package deals to take his wife and two kids to Super Bowl 52.The price tag came in at just under $40,000.Regester says it hurts, but opportunities like this do not come along very often."I have been a season ticket holder for 19 years but a fan my entire life. To have an opportunity to be able to take my family to see the Eagles in the Super Bowl is absolutely a dream come true," he said.------