MIDDLETOWN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --A driver struck an 80-year-old woman in front of a Delaware County hospital's emergency entrance, police say.
It happened at Riddle Hospital on West Baltimore Pike in Middletown Township around 1 a.m. Thursday.
Police say the driver of the vehicle that hit the woman remained at the scene.
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating and have not released the victim's condition.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps