Woman, 80, struck by car in front of Riddle Hospital ER entrance

EMBED </>More Videos

Driver strikes woman in front of Delco hospital. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on January 25, 2018. (WPVI)

MIDDLETOWN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
A driver struck an 80-year-old woman in front of a Delaware County hospital's emergency entrance, police say.

It happened at Riddle Hospital on West Baltimore Pike in Middletown Township around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the driver of the vehicle that hit the woman remained at the scene.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating and have not released the victim's condition.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newscrashaccidentpedestrian struckhospitalMiddletown Township (Delaware County)
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News