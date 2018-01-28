2 men injured in knife attack at Greyhound bus terminal, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

2 men stabbed at bus terminal. Nydia Han reports during Action News Mornings on January 28, 2018. (WPVI)

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police say three homeless men were arguing over a bag of cocaine when one of them pulled a knife at the Greyhound bus terminal in Center City.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. Sunday at 10th and Filbert streets.

Police say the armed suspect stabbed one of the men in the chest, and slashed the other across the face, then ran off.

The man with the chest wound is in critical but stable condition at Jefferson University Hospital.

The other man is stable at Hahnemann University Hospital.

The suspect remains on the loose.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
philly newsstabbingcocainedruggreyhoundbusbus stationCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News