Philadelphia police say three homeless men were arguing over a bag of cocaine when one of them pulled a knife at the Greyhound bus terminal in Center City.It happened around 5:30 a.m. Sunday at 10th and Filbert streets.Police say the armed suspect stabbed one of the men in the chest, and slashed the other across the face, then ran off.The man with the chest wound is in critical but stable condition at Jefferson University Hospital.The other man is stable at Hahnemann University Hospital.The suspect remains on the loose.