3 killed, 1 injured in Wynnefield house fire

Three people were killed and one injured in a house fire in the Wynnefield section of Philadelphia.It happened shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday on the 5400 block of Diamond Street.Police identify the fatal victims as an 80-year-old man, a 70-year-old woman, and a 30-year-old man.According to neighbors, they are all family members, a couple who's lived at the residence for a very long time and their adult son.Neighbor Leslie Washington identifies the woman killed as Miss Annie."Miss Annie is a beautiful pillar of this community. I was going through my own stuff and she prayed and encouraged me every time that I saw her," neighborThe couple is said to have worked most of their lives to keep their neighborhood safe and to help others."We used to go out on drug marches," block captain Ruth Sanders said.One neighbor said the couple ran the Diamond Club, a neighborhood place where people could gather.Police say the fourth person inside the home, a 19-year-old male, was able to jump out. He, however, broke his leg and was taken to Lankenau Hospital with serious injuries.Neighbors say that was the couple's second son."Our prayers go out to him. The Red Cross is here because obviously he won't be able to stay there," one neighbor told Action News.Neighbor Karen Tunstall said there was an attempt to save the family from the burning home."I'm hollering up and banging on the door and yelling 'Miss Ann, come out, your house is on fire.' And I hear her calling her husband, 'the house is on fire,'" Tunstall said.But the flames were too intense."One of the guys kicked the door in, but when we tried to get low and go in, the smoke was so powerful, it pushed us back out," Tunstall said.There were no working smoke detectors in the home.A cause of the fire is under investigation.----------