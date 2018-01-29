Armed robber hits 2 Philadelphia cell phone stores in 30 minutes

EMBED </>More Videos

Armed robber hits 2 cell phone stores in 30 minutes. Watch this report from Action News at Noon on January 29, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police say an armed robber managed to strike two cell phone stores in only half an hour.

Authorities have released video of one of the holdups that happened on the afternoon of December 29.

In that incident, the suspect flashes a gun at the Metro PCS store on the 7900 block of Frankford Avenue in the Holmesburg section.

He held a backpack over the cash register and demanded money and smartphones.

Just 30 minutes earlier, and nine miles away, the same man pulled off an armed robbery at the Metro PCS on West Girard in Fishtown.

If you recognize the suspect, you are asked to call police.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
philly newsrobbery
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News