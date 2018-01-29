Philadelphia police say an armed robber managed to strike two cell phone stores in only half an hour.Authorities have released video of one of the holdups that happened on the afternoon of December 29.In that incident, the suspect flashes a gun at the Metro PCS store on the 7900 block of Frankford Avenue in the Holmesburg section.He held a backpack over the cash register and demanded money and smartphones.Just 30 minutes earlier, and nine miles away, the same man pulled off an armed robbery at the Metro PCS on West Girard in Fishtown.If you recognize the suspect, you are asked to call police.------