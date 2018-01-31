Minnesota security game plan for Super Bowl LII

The Special Agent in charge of the Minneapolis FBI says the Eagles and Patriots have a game plan for Sunday night. Law enforcement also has a Super Bowl security game plan that's been in the works for the last two years.Law enforcement is everywhere here in Minneapolis. On Wednesday, secretary of homeland security Kirsten Nielsen got a firsthand look at what's in place"We have done everything from help prepare on the front end. We'll be here during the event and then certainly in the unlikely event that something occurs we'll be here to support the state and locals who will be here on the ground," Nielsen said.Local, state, and federal resources are on the ground. They've trained for everything from an active shooter situation to a cyber-bombing. The NFL is asking fans attending the game to consider their own safety - and dress for the unforgiving elements.NFL Chief Security Officer Cathy Lanier said, "Everyone also should expect to spend some time out in the elements. This is very important for us to make sure that people who are coming here and visiting for the Super Bowl to please dress appropriately Even if you're only out for a few minutes. It can get quite cold here."Officers are assisting from all across the state as Minneapolis moves ahead toward a safe Super Bowl.Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arredondo said, "I do know that there are some in our community that are not used to seeing such a robust public safety presence, but I will stress again that it is for their safety and are doing everything that we can to make sure that Super Bowl 52 here in Minnesota is a very safe. welcoming environment.)Just to give you an idea of what's about to converge on this city, the airport usually sees about 30,000 passengers in a day. In the next coming days, that number will jump to 69,000, so the TSA is here to assist. The secretary of DHS did say there are no specific threats here, but they will continue to monitor with international partners.------