Fans flock to Philadelphia for Super Bowl festivities

Fans flock to Philadelphia for Super Bowl festivities.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Many fans are headed to Minneapolis, Minnesota to see the Super Bowl, and others are headed to Philadelphia, to be part of all the Eagles excitement.

Ian Steven of Glasgow, Scotland, says "I am going as a full Scotsman. I will be wearing a kilt with my Eagle's jersey so you can't miss me."

Steven will have this look as he parties in Philadelphia this weekend.

On Twitter, the sports journalist calls himself an Eagles diehard.

Over skype he tells me he's been a fan since the '90s and has been to the Linc twice to see the Eagles play.

"I knew I had to come over. I can't celebrate winning the Super Bowl in an empty house at 4 in the morning. I have to be in Philadelphia with the rest of the fans," Steven said.

And he won't be alone.

With the city in the midst of Eagles mania, out of town Birds' fans are expected to flock to Philadelphia to be part of it.

Ed Grose of the Greater Philadelphia Hotel Association said, "We're starting to see reservations increase for Sunday through next week.

Grose won't have numbers until after the game but says it's expected to have a big economic impact here at home.

"Everyone wants to be in the city. This is where the action will be," he said.

McGillins Olde Ale House is gearing up with its green beer and igglestini.

Its second-floor party is sold out, surprising to its owner--the number of out of towners who bought tickets.

"We've got emails from Florida. Oregon, California New York. Even if you're at your hotel room but here in Philly and feel the energy and hear Broad Street roar that's enough for a lot of people," said Chris Mullins of McGillins Olde Ale House.

Including Ian Steven who has seen the rowdy scenes and people climbing greased up light poles two weeks ago and wants to experience it in person.

We asked Steven if he will be climbing the greased up light posts if they win. "Not with a kilt on. No!" he said.

