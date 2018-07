EMBED >More News Videos Guillermo catches Eagles fever with Sarah Bloomquist on Action News at 11 p.m., January 29, 2018

Earlier in the week, 6abc's Sarah Bloomquist interviewed Jimmy Kimmel's security guard Guillermo about the Super Bowl in Minneapolis.Kimmel had sent Guillermo to cover Opening Night.During the interview, Sarah did her best to teach Guillermo the Eagles chant.On Wednesday night's broadcast, Kimmel aired that portion of the interview.While he had some trouble with Sarah, the lesson was a success, as Guillermo gave his best 'E-A-G-L-E-S' chant on the show.Watch Sarah's full interview with Guillermo here: