Where to watch the Super Bowl and last call for the Auto Show

The Birds are in the big game, and theres's a number of venues hosting parties for all ages. (WPVI)

Matt O'Donnell zips around the region highlighting some top activities for Super Bowl weekend for fans of all ages.

EAGLES PEP RALLY (ARDMORE)
The Birds are in Minnesota, but there are plenty of ways for the entire family to show their team spirit, including a Pep Rally on Saturday. Wear your Eagles gear and head to Lulu's Casita in Ardmore to join other fans for a pep rally from 10 a.m. to noon. RALLY INFO

FILMORE TAILGATE PARTY
There are plenty of spots to watch the big game, too. The Filmore Philadelphia is hosting a Super Bowl Tailgate Party. The party is open to all ages and doors open at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. EVENT INFO
FYI Wellness Tip: Recipes for your Super Bowl party
You don't have to skip the burgers and wings. Just try these recipe swaps that won't leave you feeling cooked the next day.
EAGLES BLOCK PARTY

Dozens of restaurants and bars across the Delaware Valley are also offering specials for the game. St. Stephen's Green in Spring Garden is hosting a Tailgate Block Party. On Sunday, starting at 11 a.m., 17th Street will shut down for corn hole and face painting. Kids and dogs are welcome. FOOD AND DRINK SPECIALS
2018 AUTO SHOW
And don't forget before the game you can check out the Philadelphia Auto Show. More than 700 of the newest, luxury and exotic cars are on display at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. This is the last weekend. AUTO SHOW HOME
