Mayfair comes together to cheer on Eagles!

If you can't be at the Super Bowl to see the Eagles take on the Patriots, being in Philadelphia is the next best thing!Businesses and residents in the Mayfair section hosted a huge celebration for the Birds on Friday, getting everyone pumped up for the big game!"We are expecting 35,000 people here to celebrate Sunday night. We hope that celebration will continue and all of restaurants and retail they are going to benefit from it," said Marc Collazzo of the Mayfair Business Improvement District.What started out as a business appreciation day morphed into an Eagles celebration day! Businesses in the area are jumping on the bandwagon showing off their Eagles pride."It has been amazing. People come in and everyone is in a better mood than they normally are, and it is like a family atmosphere. People are high fiving and asking how the game is going to go, we decorate the store with Eagles stuff," said Dave Restituto, the owner of Factory Donuts.Meanwhile, Stein's Flower Shop is producing Eagles bouquets, and made an arrangement that took 16 hours and three workers to make.Over at Art History 101, they are making Eagles shirts that are selling like hotcakes."It is huge! This is January, and this is supposed to be our slow time - and it is almost like Christmas never ended," said Jay Pross.Shops in the Mayfair section of the city say business is booming because of the Eagles, and now they are waiting for a win in the Super Bowl.They want to see green continue to light up the city and the cash register."You can't really talk about anything else right now, because all everyone talks about is the Eagles," said Patrick Kelly of Stein's Flower Shop. "And if you're not talking about it, they are walking way from you!"Some good news: If the Eagles win, Factory Donuts will give you a free coffee and donut.. but you have to be wearing your Eagles gear!------