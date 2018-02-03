SPORTS

Jamie Apody goes one on one with Brian Dawkins

Jamie Apody goes one on one with Brian Dawkins during Action News at 11 p.m. on February 3, 2018. (WPVI)

By
MINNEAPOLIS (WPVI) --
It was a huge night for longtime Eagles Safety Brian Dawkins, and former Receiver Terrell Owens.

They've both been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Brian Dawkins was the bird's second-round pick out of Clemson, and along the way to the Hall of Fame he was a nine-time Pro-Bowler and named first-team All-Pro four times.

Simply put, he is among the greatest Safety's to ever play the game.

Action News Sports Report Jamie Apody got the chance to talk to Brian right after the announcement.

VIDEO: Jamie Apody goes one on one with Brian Dawkins



