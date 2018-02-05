Bus drivers with the flu cause 3 NJ schools to close

The influenza epidemic isn't letting up yet in eastern states.It's continuing to cause high absentee rates in schools and it's not always the students who are sick.For schools, many in hard-hit areas have cut activities or even closed because too many kids are sick.But it's not always the kids - a school in North Jersey called off classes because too many bus drivers have the flu.Classes were canceled for 1,400 students in the Branchburg district in Somerset County after more drivers called out sick than could be replaced.The district is taking the opportunity to disinfect all of the buses and schools. The cleaning seems to be working for the schools as there's been no flu outbreak among students."We have been keeping on top of disinfecting the buildings for weeks now so it is absolutely not about the students and only about transportation," said Superintendent Rebecca Gensel.As a reminder, always cover your mouth when you cough and sneeze. Also, keep washing your hands often, disinfect common surfaces and get a flu shotThe number of flu cases in our area is still climbing and the season could last up until the Spring, so it is still one of the best ways to protect yourself.------