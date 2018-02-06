Looking for a Made-in-Philly way to Say 'Be Mine' this Valentine's Day? Karen Rogers tastes some artisanal chocolates handmade in Midtown.
MARCIE BLAINE ARTISINAL CHOCOLATES | Twitter
108 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
