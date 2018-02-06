FYI PHILLY

Marcie Blaine Chocolates gives Philly a sweeter look

EMBED </>More Videos

Karen Rogers tastes some artisanal chocolates handmade in Midtown. (WPVI)

Looking for a Made-in-Philly way to Say 'Be Mine' this Valentine's Day? Karen Rogers tastes some artisanal chocolates handmade in Midtown.
MARCIE BLAINE ARTISINAL CHOCOLATES | Twitter
108 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
----------
Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodFYI PhillychocolateCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
FYI Philly: Valentine's Day eats and treats for your sweet
FYI PHILLY
Watch FYI Philly's annual Ice Cream Social
Summer foods you will love: Watermelon, watermelon water ice
Summer foods you will love: Zucchini and zoodles
FYI Philly: Zen gardens and 6 beer gardens you have to try
Watch: FYI Philly's taco tour and sushi spots you must try
More FYI Philly
FOOD & DRINK
Nauti Donuts opens in Ocean City with coffee and made-to-order treats
Connecticut woman finds black widow spider in grapes
Sichuan, sweets and small plates: Check out the top 5 spots in Old City
McDonald's offering free french fries for the rest of 2018
Watch FYI Philly's annual Ice Cream Social
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News