February 14 is billed as the most romantic day of the year, but it can be a tough holiday if you're single and wish you weren't. Fortunately our friends at Philadelphia Magazine have some tips for getting in the game. There are, as Alicia found out, apparently, some new rules.Philadelphia Magazine
----------
Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook
for more about destination sites across the region. Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)