Skimming device found on bank ATM in Bristol Borough

Skimming device found on bank ATM in Bristol Borough. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on February 6, 2018. (WPVI)

BRISTOL, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police in Bucks County are looking for a man and woman who installed a skimming device on a bank ATM.

This is a picture of the suspects early Friday morning outside Penn Community Bank on Mill Street in Bristol Borough.

The same man returned Monday morning and with the help of another man, they removed it.

Police say the group is also responsible for a skimmer in Levittown.
