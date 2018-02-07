Carson Wentz's engagement shocks little girl

EMBED </>More Videos

Little girl upset to hear about Wentz's engagement: Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on February 7, 2018. (WPVI)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz announced his engagement to his now fiancé, Maddie.

While most fans were elated, you could hear some hearts breaking all over the Delaware Valley.

"He's going to get married to someone else," says the little girl's mother, Lauren Gibbons.

"No! He is not," says her 4-year-old daughter.

"Not you," replies her mother.

"You?" the little girls asks.

"Not me."

"Grandmom?"

"No, his girlfriend."

She keeps saying, "Really though?"

The little girl simply cannot believe Wentz would marry someone else other than her, her mom, or her grandma. The tears lasted about 90 minutes.

----------

Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Show More
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
More News