Jason Kelce, Beau Allen sign autographs in Havertown

Eagles Center Jason Kelce made quite an impression Thursday, adorned in a Mummer's costume, and the consensus winner of the speech of the day award.And Friday night, Kelce delighted the fans with one on one contact in Havertown, Delaware County.It was a lot of fun, to say the least.Jason Kelce and Beau Allen are talking for the first time since Thursday's massive super bowl celebration on the streets of Philadelphia."To see the fans that were there. Their passion and energy everybody had. It was easy to get swept in that," Kelce said.Fans waited for hours outside Carl's Cards and Collectibles in Havertown for an autograph from the world champs.Kelce, a bit calmer than Thursday where his body surfing in a Mummers costume and profanity-laden underdog speech earned him a spot in many Philadelphians' hearts."It was wonderful. It was amazing. I felt like he was part of us," said one resident.Rock Lopez of Blackwood, NJ said, "He represents what Philly is. We're the underdogs. Everything he said. It was exactly right."Carl Henderson of Carl's Cards and Collectibles said, "Its Philly through and through. He's had that bottled up for 5 years."Action News was asked when was the speech prepared?"I didn't write anything down for some reason. The night before the parade I couldn't sleep," Kelce said."I thought it was one of the greatest speeches I ever heard," Ryan Nork of Northeast Philadelphia.And Nork came to tell Kelce just that."It actually put tears in my eyes. The first 5 times I watched it and the last 5 I was laughing. I thought hey I gotta meet this guy who did this to me," Nork said.Kelce has taken the city and Internet by storm. One image places Kelce atop city hall. On Twitter, a guy claims to have gotten a tattoo of Kelce in full attire.Kelce responded, "I think it's pretty hilarious is what it is. I've lived here for seven years. This is my seventh season and for whatever reason, I've always felt a connection with Philadelphia."Some say he could win if he ran for mayor. Kelce says he's not interested.