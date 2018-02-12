Juneteenth Parade
6abc will be the media broadcast sponsor of the 2018 Juneteenth Parade and Festival this upcoming June, created by Philly music legend Kenny Gamble and the Philadelphia Community of Leaders.
The Juneteenth Parade & Festival
June 22-23
Presented by Kenny Gamble and the Philadelphia Community of Leaders
Community of leaders | Universal companies
